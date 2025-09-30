Recall alert: Freeze-dried fruit recalled for metal; Sold at Kroger, CVS and Target

Some Tru Fru products are being recalled due to potential metal contamination.

Freeze-dried fruit sold at stores such as Target, CVS, Food Lion and H-E-B has been recalled because it could contain metal.

Georgia Nut Company said that some of the Tru Fru Freeze Dried products may be contaminated with metal, which could cut and cause perforation of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestine. It can also damage teeth and gums. However, no injuries have been reported, but a consumer alerted the company about the issue, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The following products were recalled:

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate, 3.4oz. UPC 850048358270 and item number 10300458, manufacturing code’s first four numbers/letters:

517B

517C

517D

517E

517F

518D

518E

518F

519A

519B

524A

524B

524C

529C

529D

529E

530C

530D

530E

531A

531B

531C

531D

531E

532A

532B

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate, 1.7oz. UPC 850048358331 and item number 10300442:

514A

514B

514C

514D

525A

525B

525C

526B

526C

526D

526E

526F

521C

521D

521E

522B

522C

522D

522E

524D

524E

525A

525B

525C

525D

525E

526A

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate 13 oz . UPC 850048358379 and item number 10300474:

515A

516B

516C

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème 3.4oz UPC 850048358249 and item number 10300455:

520B

520C

520D

520E

520F

521A

524C

524D

524E

Only the above-listed items are part of the recall.

The items were sold at stores including Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungry Root, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s and Target, among others, according to the FDA.

If you have the recalled items, you should throw them away and not eat them.

To get a refund, contact the company via its website. You will need to provide images of the recalled items.

If you have any questions, contact the company at 888-293-7748 or by email.

