Recall alert: Ikea power banks recalled for fire hazard

battery packs

Battery packs sold at Ikea have been recalled.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you added a Varmfront power bank to your stash of portable chargers, the batteries sold by Ikea were recalled.

The power bank can overheat and cause a fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Ikea sold about 1,600 of the battery packs.

Two models are part of the recall: E2037 and E2038. They are both blue, but the E2037 has one USB-A port and one USB-C port while the E2038 has two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

The recalled Varmfronts have the following date codes (year and week):

E2037

  • 2318
  • 2319
  • 2322

E2038

  • 2313
  • 2316
  • 2319

The model and date code are on the back of the battery.

If you have the Varmfront power bank, you should stop using it and return it to Ikea for a replacement or refund. If you can’t return it to the store, contact the company for instructions on how to dispose of it and to get a full refund.

For more information, contact Ikea at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

