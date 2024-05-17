Recall alert: Kano Laboratories recalls Super Lube because of risk of poisoning

Super Lube products under recall These products produced by Kano Laboraties contain chemicals that can be poisonous to children. The containers are not child resistant. (Rushing, Hannah/CPSC)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday announced the recall of Super Lube products because they lack child resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk.

The CPSC identified the recalled items as consumer-sized bottles of Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid and Super Lube Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor. The products are used to prevent corrosion in various machinery.

About 3,700 units are being recalled.

Officials urged consumers to immediately secure the recalled Super Lube products out of the sight and reach of children and to contact Kano Laboratories for a full refund. People who bought the products will need to email a photo of the product in their possession to receive a full refund.

The recalled products contain either ethylene glycol or low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, the CPSC said.

“Petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia, and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal,” according to the CPSC.

The items were sold at Grainger Parts, E&R Industrial Sales, Home Depot and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2018 through January 2024 for between $5.50 and $445.

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant was sold in a four-ounce white spray bottle (item number 85004), a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle (item number 85032) and a one-gallon white plastic bottle with a handle (item number 85010). The container bears the brand Super Lube followed by a flag of green, blue, orange and yellow stripes.

Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid was sold in a one-gallon white plastic bottle with a handle (item number 86010).

Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor was sold in a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle with a handle (item numbers 83032 / 83032A).

The Super Lube products have one of the following lot numbers located on the bottom or rear label: 17348 L24 – 23320 K26, 16120 D48 – 24040 B16 or 17348 L24 - 23297 J49.

Kano Laboratories has set up a refund line at 800-253-5823 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact them online at info@super-lube.com or www.super-lube.com and click on “Technical Resources” and select “Recall” from the menu for more information.

