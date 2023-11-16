Recall alert: Khaite high heel sandals recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of some Khaite sandals because the heels can break. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a shoe recall.

About 1,860 Khaite high-heel sandals have been recalled after reports that the heels can come off, posing a fall hazard, the CPSC reported.

The sandals were part of the Spring-Summer 2024 collection and were sold under the names Linden Sandal, Louisa Strappy Sandal and Seigel Heel Sandal.

The shoes were described with the following model numbers printed on the bottom of the shoeboxes:

Seigel Heel Sandal, model F3057-803-121, natural, novelty material

Seigel Heel Sandal, model F3057-726-200, black, suede

Louisa Strappy Sandal, model F3053-809-200, black, leather

Louisa Strappy Sandal, model F3053-809-100, white, leather

Louisa Strappy Sandal, model F3053-726-826, violet, suede

Linden Sandal, model F3047-808-362, sapphire, novelty material

Linden Sandal, model F3047-803-121, natural, novelty material

Linden Sandal, model F3047-790-905, khaki, leather

Linden Sandal, model F3047-783-170, warm white, leather

Linden Sandal, model F3047-780-580, scarlet red, patent leather

Khaite is printed on the soles of the shoes, which sold for between $920 and $1,080 a pair.

If you have the shoes, you’re being told not to wear them and to contact Khaite for a full refund if you bought them directly from the company. If you bought them through a third-party retailer, return them to that store for a refund or store credit.

The shoes were sold at such stores as Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-porter.com and MatchesFashion.com from October 2022 through July 2023, the CPSC said.

You can email Khaite for instructions on how to return the sandals for free and to get your refund.

