Recall alert: Kirkland Organic Eggs sold at Costco recalled due to potential salmonella

Organic eggs sold at Costco have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Handsome Brook Farms said it voluntarily recalled 10,800 cartons of Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs. The eggs were sold under the Kirkland Signature brand.

The eggs could be contaminated with salmonella which can cause an infection in some people. In young children, frail people and the elderly the infection could prove to be fatal.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Extreme cases can have arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled eggs were sent to 25 Costco locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and have the UPC 9661910680.

They also have a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025, and the codes P1363 and 327 are stamped on the plastic container.

If you have the recalled eggs, you should take them to Costco for a refund or throw them away.

If you have questions, contact Handsome Brook Farms at 888-877-7221 Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

