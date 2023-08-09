Recall alert: Kiwifruit recalled over potential listeria contamination

Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of kiwifruit in more than a dozen states. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of kiwifruit that could be contaminated with listeria.

The kiwifruit came in one-pound clamshells and was produced by David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC.

The fruit is grown in New Zealand but was exported to North America and sold under the Zespri brand.

They have UPC code 8 18849 02009 3 with the kiwifruit having a sticker with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552, the FDA said.

The organic green kiwifruit was shipped between June 14 and July 8 and sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Other varieties of kiwifruit or ones that were shipped to other states are not part of the recall., according to the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause dangerous infections in children, sick or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

People who are healthy may still have some side effects when exposed to the bacteria such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

It can be dangerous for pregnant women causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

