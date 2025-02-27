Recall alert: Nasal wash system recalled over microbial contamination

The FDA announced the recall of a nasal wash system that may be contaminated with staphylococcus aureus.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of a single lot of a nasal wash system over concerns of microbial contamination.

The recall affects the SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System which was distributed nationwide. The nasal wash system is used to clean nasal passages and relieve symptoms of sinusitis, cold, flu or allergies, the FDA said.

The recalled packages have a squeeze bottle and 30 saline packets with lot number 024122661A1 and expiration date 12-31-2027 printed on the side of the box.

The lot and expiration numbers can also be found on the saline packets.

If you have the recalled SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System, you should return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

If you use the nasal wash, which is contaminated with staphylococcus aureus, you could develop a blood infection and secondary infections such as endocarditis, bone and joint infections, splenic abscesses or meningitis. People can also develop bacterial sinusitis which could cause eye tissue infections, vision problems, cranial nerve damage or meningitis, the FDA said.

Contact Ascent Consumer Products via email if you have questions.

