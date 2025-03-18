Recall alert: Nestlé recalls Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s meals for ‘foreign material’

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nestlé USA recalled a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals because of potential foreign materials in the food.

The company said there could be a “wood-like” material in several dishes.

These are the only products that are part of the recall:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

  • 4261595912 - OCT2025
  • 4283595912 - NOV2025
  • 4356595912 - JAN2026
  • 5018595912 - FEB2026
  • 5038595912 - MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

  • 4311595912 - DEC2025
  • 5002595912 - FEB2026
  • 5037595912 - MAR2026
  • 5064595912 - APR2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

  • 4214595511 - SEPT2025

Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna

  • 4262595915 - OCT2025
  • 4351595915 - JAN2026
  • 5051595915 - MAR2026
  • 5052595915 - MAR2026

They were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed nationwide between September 2024 and March 2025.

No other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s items were recalled.

If you have the recalled meals, do not eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

For more information, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-7676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

