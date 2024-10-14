Recall alert: Nissan, Infiniti recall 37K vehicles over rearview camera issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 37,000 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. (Oliver Hoffmann/eyewave - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 37,000 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles because of an issue with their rearview cameras.

The recall affected some 2024 and 2025 Rogue and 2025 Infiniti QX80s, the NHTSA said.

A software issue could cause the rearview camera’s screen to be blank.

The vehicles’ infotainment software will be updated with an over-the-air software update or a dealer can update the software. The update will be done for free.

People who own the recalled vehicles will receive letters after Nov. 21 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

They can also call Nissan at 800-647-7261 or Infiniti at 800-662-6200. The internal recall numbers are R24B3 and R24B4.

