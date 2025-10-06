Recall alert: Nissan recalls 19K LEAF vehicles due to fire risk

Nissan Leaf
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Nissan has recalled 19,000 LEAFs. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nissan has recalled more than 19,000 LEAF vehicles because of a fire risk from quick-charging batteries.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the company has recalled some 2021 to 2022 LEAFs that have a Level 3 quick-charging port.

The lithium-ion battery could overheat when Level 3 charging.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are being told not to use Level 3 charging until it is repaired. Dealers will update the battery software for free.

Owners will get two letters: one to alert them of the issue after Oct. 24 and a second when the software update is available, the NHTSA said.

They can also call Nissan at 800-867-7669. The company’s internal recall number is R25C8.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!