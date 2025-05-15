Recall alert: Off-road motorcycles recalled for front brake caliper issue

GASGAS off-road motorcycle
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 19,000 off-road motorcycles in the U.S. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of GASGAS and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles.

The CPSC said the front brake caliper can crack, not allowing the brakes to work correctly and increasing the chance of a crash.

The recall affects 19,310 motorcycles in the U.S. and another 3.870 in Canada.

The following off-road motorcycles are part of the recall, sorted by year:

2022

  • Husqvarna FE 350
  • Husqvarna FE 501
  • Husqvarna TE 150i
  • Husqvarna TE 250i
  • Husqvarna TE 300i
  • GASGAS EC 250
  • GASGAS EC 300

2023

  • Husqvarna FE 450
  • Husqvarna FE 450 Heritage
  • Husqvarna FX 350 BT
  • Husqvarna FX 350 Heritage BT
  • Husqvarna FX 450
  • Husqvarna TE 150
  • Husqvarna TE 250
  • Husqvarna TE 300
  • Husqvarna TE 300 Heritage
  • Husqvarna TX 300 BT
  • Husqvarna TX 300 Heritage BT
  • GASGAS EC 250
  • GASGAS EC 300
  • GASGAS EX 250 BT
  • GASGAS EX 250f BT
  • GASGAS EX 300 BT
  • GASGAS EX 350F BT
  • GASGAS EX 450F BT
  • GASGAS MC 125 BT
  • GASGAS MC 250 BT
  • GASGAS MC 250F BT
  • GASGAS MC350F BT
  • GASGAS MC450F BT

2024

  • Husqvarna FE350w
  • Husqvarna FE 450
  • Husqvarna FE 501w
  • Husqvarna TE 150
  • Husqvarna TE 250
  • Husqvarna TE 300
  • GASGAS EC 250
  • GASGAS EC 300
  • GASGAS EC 450F
  • GASGAS EW 500F
  • GASGAS EX 250
  • GASGAS EX 250F
  • GASGAS EX 300
  • GASGAS EX 350F
  • GASGAS EX 450F
  • GASGAS MC 125
  • GASGAS MC 250
  • GASGAS MC 250F
  • GASGAS MC 350F
  • GASGAS MC 450F

2025

  • GASGAS EC 250
  • GASGAS EC 300
  • GASGAS EC 450F
  • GASGAS EX 250
  • GASGAS EX 250F
  • GASGAS EX 300
  • GASGAS EX 350F
  • GASGAS MC 125
  • GASGAS MC 150
  • GASGAS MC 250
  • GASGAS MC 250F
  • GASGAS MC 300
  • GASGAS MC 350F
  • GASGAS MC 450F

The 2022 motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the VIN, while the 2023 motorcycles have the letter P in the same position. The 2024 motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position and finally, the 2025 motorcycles have the letter S.

They were sold by authorized Husqvarna or GASGAS dealers nationwide from January 2022 to August 2024 for between $10,000 and $13,000, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled motorcycles, you should not use them and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, contact GASGAS and Husqvarna at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the GASGAS or Husqvarna websites.

