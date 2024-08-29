Recall alert: Portable power stations recalled; pose fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 5,700 portable power stations that can overheat.

The Halo 1000 Portable Power Stations pose a burn and fire hazard when the lithium-ion batteries overheat. A 79-year-old man from Florida died from smoke inhalation after the power station caught fire in his home in 2022, the CPSC said. Overall there have been four reports of fires involving the large battery pack. Two people suffered from smoke inhalation while one of the two also had burn injuries.

The power stations were sold by QVC, ZAGG and ACG from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.

They had three USB-A charging ports, a USB-C fast charging port, three AC outputs, two DC outputs, a DC socket, an LCD display, a flood light and a collapsible handle.

The following colors, SKU and UPC numbers are part of the recall:

Stone Gray - SKU 801108111, UPC 840056145528

Carbon - SKU 801108112, UPC 840056145535

Desert Sand - SKU 801108113, UPC 840056145542

Midnight Blue - SKU 801108114, UPC 840056145559

Woodland Green - SKU 801108115, UPC 840056145566

When they were sold on QVC they had item number E235474.

If you have the power bank you should stop using it immediately and cut the power cord then contact the HALO 1000 recall hotline at 888-345-0481 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for a free replacement. You can also email or click here.

