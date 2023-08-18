Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls crackers due to metal

Recall alert Trader Joe’s has announced the recall of its Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds because of a possible foreign contaminant. (Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s announced another recall of a product due to a potential foreign material.

>> Read more trending news

This time the grocery store said a supplier has alerted them that Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crakers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds could have metal fragments in them.

The company said the crackers have SKU# 76156 and have Best If Used By dates of 3/01/24 through 03/05/24.

All of the affected products have been pulled from store shelves.

If you purchased the crackers, you’re being told to discard them or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can call Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or contact the store via email.

The crackers are the fifth product to be pulled from Trader Joe’s shelves in the past few weeks.

Earlier recalls include:

©2023 Cox Media Group