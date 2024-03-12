Recall alert: Yamaha recalls power adaptor over electrocution concerns

Adaptor recalled Yamaha Corporation of America has recalled approximately 34,500 power adaptors over concerns that consumers can be electrocuted, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Yamaha Corporation of America has recalled approximately 34,500 power adaptors over concerns that consumers can be electrocuted, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

>> Read more trending news

The recall includes Yamaha PA-10 AC Power Adaptors sold between June 2021 and November 2023, and advises consumers to immediately stop using the power adaptors.

According to the notice, a crack between the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor’s upper and lower cases can occur, exposing electrical wiring and posing an electric shock or electrocution hazard.

The recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319. The date code is on the back of the adaptor.

The adaptors were sold at Guitar Center, Amazon.com, Sweetwater Sound, Sam Ash, Musicians Friend, B & H Foto & Electronics, American Musical Supply and other independent, authorized Yamaha professional audio stores nationwide.

In some cases, Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptor was sold in a bundle with five Yamaha analog mixing console models — MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF and MG12XUK — and sold as a stand-alone replacement part.

According to the recall, if the cord came as part of a bundle, only the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor is being recalled.

Consumers should immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha for a free replacement. Yamaha will provide a free replacement AC Power Adaptor to any consumer who purchased a Yamaha mixing console that contained a defective PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and/or purchased a defective PA-10 AC Power Adaptor as a stand-alone replacement part.

Yamaha also sold the adaptors directly online at www.usa.yamaha.com and www.shop.usa.yamaha.com from June 2021 through November 2023. The adaptors cost about $60.

Consumers can contact Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; by email at pa10recall@yamaha.com; or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa10recall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com. Click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group