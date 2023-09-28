Red Sox says Tim Wakefield in treatment after health information released without family's consent The Boston Red Sox released a statement Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the permission of of both Tim and Stacy Wakefield. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox released a statement Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the permission of of both Tim and Stacy Wakefield.

“Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission,” the Red Sox said. “Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

The team issued the statement after Wakefield’s health was in question after another former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling shared information without the family’s consent, according to CBS Sports.

Schilling reportedly discussed Wakefield’s health on his podcast, WFXT reported. The station did not share the specifics of Schilling’s comments due to Wakefield’s family’s desire to not disclose anything specific of his health battle. The Red Sox also did not confirm any specific condition, according to CBS Sports.

— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2023

Wakefield was part of the pitching staff for the Red Sox for 17 seasons, according to WFXT. He helped the team win the World Series in 2004 and 2007.

Wakefield pitched about 3,006 innings which was the franchise’s leader in its over 120 year history. He also ranks third among pitchers in Boston with 186 wins, the news outlet reported.

Wakefield was also nominated for the MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award eight times in his career, WFXT reported.

Wakefield, 57, retired from baseball in 2012 with a 200-192 record, according to The Associated Press. He also retired with a 4.41 ERA in over 3,000 major league innings. He was inducted into the Red Sox’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Since his retirement, Wakefield has worked for the Red Sox broadcast network, NESN, and has been involving in charities included the Red Sox Foundation, the AP reported.

Wakefield and Schilling were teammates from 2004 to 2007. Schilling retired in 2009, the AP reported. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and was in remission. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2012 and was closed to be inducted into the national baseball hall in 2022 which was the final year he would be eligible after the votes fell short.