Reddit users report issues worldwide, resolved in 30 minutes

Reddit users across the globe reported issues with the social media platform.

Thousands of users posted on Downdetector that they are having problems accessing the site. Just after 11 a.m., more than 113,000 people shared that they were having problems with Reddit.

The Reddit Status’ X account said the company was investigating elevated errors across Reddit.com and its apps.

It also said that there was a fix implemented and results were being monitored.

Reddit was having issues for about half an hour, but the company said it has been resolved.

