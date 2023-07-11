Report: Flight to Amsterdam diverted after passenger gets angry over inflight meal

'Unruly' passenger complained about food, report says FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines flight that took off from Houston on Sunday on its way to Amsterdam was diverted to Chicago after a passenger got angry when he didn’t get his first meal choice, according to reports. (Diy13/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A United Airlines flight that took off from Houston on Sunday on its way to Amsterdam was diverted to Chicago after a passenger got angry when he didn’t get his first meal choice, The Guardian is reporting.

According to United, the plane was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to a “passenger disturbance.”

“United Flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O’Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam.”

The flight had to circle O’Hare before landing to use up fuel because it was too heavy to land, according to The Guardian.

#UA20 from Houston to Amsterdam jettisoning fuel prior to diversion to Chicago due to an unruly passenger. https://t.co/aAyj03wnLY pic.twitter.com/FzGN6090MC — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 10, 2023

Twitter user, XJonNYC posted a photo of United’s internal communications showing a “threat level 1″ on board in seat 11G. A threat level 1 is defined as the lowest threat level on a flight, and means there is “disruptive behavior” that’s “suspicious or threatening.”

Passengers are subject to criminal charges for unruly behavior, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and can be fined up to $37,000.

Travel review website Live and Let’s Fly reported that business class passengers flying from Newark to Amsterdam had a choice between seared beef short rib, seared lemon grass salmon, or ricotta salata and wild honey manicotti as their main meal.

A one-way business class seat on the Houston to Amsterdam United flight typically costs $6,927, according to the airlines website.

ABC Chicago reported that the plane landed safely in Amsterdam on Monday, about three hours late.