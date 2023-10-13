Republicans nominate Jim Jordan as next House speaker

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Republicans have chosen Jim Jordan as their nominee for House speaker, according to The Associated Press.

The decision a night after Steve Scalise dropped out of the race because he could not get the votes.

Jordan’s nomination came after an internal voting was conducted. According to the New York Times, Jordan is a “hard-right Republican” and is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Jordan defeated Austin Scott by a vote of 124 to 81.

Jordan is the co-founder of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, according to the newspaper. He is also a favorite of former President Donald J. Trump. Trump shared his support for Jordan over just about a week after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced out.

“I think Jordan would do a great job,” McCarthy said ahead of the vote, according to the AP. “We got to get this back on track.”

Not all Republicans reportedly want to see Jordan as House Speaker or as second in line to the presidency, the AP said. GOP lawmakers are reportedly worried their House majority is being “frittered away to countless rounds of infighting and some don’t want to reward Jordan’s wing, which sparked the turmoil.”

