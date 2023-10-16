‘Rick and Morty’ debuts new voices replacing Justin Roiland

'Rick and Morty' Fans of "Rick and Morty" now know who is doing the voices of the titular characters. (Warner Bros. Discovery)

After Adult Swim fired voice actor and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, we now know who is providing the voices of the man characters.

Justin Roiland was fired after he was accused of misconduct and had been charged with domestic violence for an incident that allegedly happened in 2020, Variety reported. Roiland pleaded not guilty, Cosmopolitan reported.

The charges, which were filed in January, were dropped in March, Variety reported.

Ian Cardoni is now portraying Rick Sanchez while Harry Belden is the voice behind Morty Smith. Both were credited at the beginning of the Season 7 premiere Sunday.

Roiland’s name, along with co-creator Dan Harmon, was removed from the title card, Variety reported.

This isn’t the first time Cardoni and Sanchez were heard voicing the show’s main characters, but the trailer that featured them didn’t have their names credited.

Adult Swim as late as Friday said in an email according to Variety “We’re actually going to continue to keep the names of the new voice cast actors confidential until Sunday night’s east coast premiere.”

Screeners that were sent out before the premiere aired did not have the credits at the end, Variety reported.

Thousands of people auditioned for the roles over six months, with the search led by showrunner Scott Marder, before choosing newcomers Cardoni and Belden, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither actor is doing interviews because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, THR reported. But Marder told the news outlet that they split the role originally done by Roiland alone, to two actors to help lessen the amount of work an actor would have to do.

“We watched it over the years wear down on Roiland’s voice. It felt unfair to do that to someone,” Marder said.

