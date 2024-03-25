‘Run the World’ star Bresha Webb, husband Nick Jones Jr. welcome first child together

Bresha's baby: Actress Bresha Webb announced that she and Nick Jones Jr. had their first baby together on March 21. (Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

It is a brave new world for actress Bresha Webb.

The “Run the World” star, 39, and husband Nick Jones Jr. announced the birth of their first child together, Entertainment Tonight reported. The girl, named Brave, was born on March 21.

Webb and Jones made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

“When the pregnancy got hard and veered into complicated territory, you courageously grabbed us by our hearts and led us to your birth,” the couple wrote. “When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name. Welcome home Brave. 3•21•24.”

Webb appeared in 16 episodes of “Run the World” from 2021 to 2023, according to IMDb.com.

The show was not renewed by the Starz network for another season. The sitcom followed a group of friends living in Harlem.

Webb and Jones were engaged during the summer of 2021 and were married on Feb. 4, 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Jones has a daughter, McKenzie, from a previous relationship, according to the entertainment news website.

Webb has also appeared in the movies “Meet the Blacks” (2016) and “A Fall From Grace” (2020).

