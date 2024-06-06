‘Save the cheddar bay biscuits’: Flavor Flav buys Red Lobster location’s entire menu

Flavor Flav

Red Lobster Flavor FILE PHOTO: Flavor Flav attends the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He recently purchased every menu item at a Red Lobster to help the company stay afloat. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Entertainer Flavor Flav is trying to do what he can to save Red Lobster after the seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 locations across the country.

He recently shared on social media that he visited a Red Lobster restaurant and bought every item on the menu, USA Today reported. The photo he shared showed a table full of food from crab legs to nachos and an entire lobster, all shared with his family, according to his Instagram post.

Red Lobster responded to the post “This hero wears clocks!” and “Flavor Flav is for the people!”

He had said last month that he wanted to use his power to “help save one of America’s greatest dining dynasties.”

Red Lobster in its announcement of the bankruptcy filing said that “certain operational decisions by former management have harmed [Red Lobster’s] financial situation in recent years.” One of the decisions was to make the $20 endless shrimp limited promotion into a permanent offering, CNN reported.

Flavor Flav has had a connection with Red Lobster for a long time, including taking “Flavor of Love” contestant Tika “Sweetie” Wilson” to a Red Lobster on the reality dating show, the “Today” show reported.

One X/Twitter user asked if the meal was comped, and Flavor Flav responded, “NONE,,, why if I send you my receipt you fixin to pay me back,???,” the morning show reported.

Image 1 of 17

Flavor Flav FREEPORT, NEW YORK--MAY 20: Rapper Flavor Flav (aka William Drayton) of the group Public Enemy appears in a portrait taken at Flavor Flav's Barber Shop on May 20, 1992 in Freeport, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

