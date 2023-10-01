Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was flown to her hometown at San Francisco International Airport on a military jet Saturday.

Her body was transported on a military flight and a honor guard secured the casket into a hearse Saturday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The flight landed just before 6 p.m. PST.

Feinstein’s daughter, granddaughter, Mayor London Breed, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein’s chief of staff met her, according to the newspaper.

The arrival of her body at the airport was not open to the public, The Associated Press reported.

Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90 from natural causes at her house in Washington D.C., the Chronicle reported. Feinstein did not remain in the capital to lie in state like many senators before her.

Feinstein, the longest-serving senator according to the AP. She was the oldest member of Congress. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

Feinstein also was a former mayor of San Francisco, CNN reported.

She broke glass ceilings throughout her career. Feinstein had a huge influence on “some of Capitol Hill’s most consequential works in recent history,” according to CNN. She was an advocate for her state, California, for a variety of priorities that included environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control, the AP reported

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to appoint a replacement for the Senate seat left vacant by Feinstein.

No details yet have been shared about services from the late senator, according to the AP.

Through the years High school student Dianne Goldman wearing a cowboy hat with San Francisco mayor Elmer Robinson, San Francisco, California, March 24, 1950. She is a member of the St Francis Riding Academy drill team. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) (Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

