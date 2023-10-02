Settlement reached between businesses, groom of bride killed in golf cart crash

Settlement FILE PHOTO: The husband of a bride who was killed on her wedding night has reached a settlement with several businesses who allegedly served alcohol to the woman who is accused of killing his new wife. (Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A settlement has been reached between the groom of the bride killed in a golf cart crash in April and several businesses in Charleston County, South Carolina.

Samatha Miller was killed hours after she and Aric Hutchinson married when officials said that Jamie Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart Miller and three others were riding in.

Miller was thrown from the cart and died. The three other passengers, including Hutchinson, were hurt in the crash.

Officials said that Komoroski allegedly was drunk the night of the crash after drinking at several bars in Folly Beach, WCIV reported.

Police said Komoroski was driving 65 mph when she hit the golf cart and that her blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash, or more than three times South Carolina’s legal limit, according to WCSC.

Hutchinson sued The Crab Shack, The Folly Deli and Progressive Northern Insurance Company, among others.

The Crab Shack, Folly Deli and the insurance company have agreed to settle in exchange for release of liability or claims of wrongful death or personal injury, WCBD reported.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed but the companies all must pay more than 33% of the settlement in attorney fees, in addition to other payments as determined by the courts.

A judge must approve the agreement.

Several other establishments and individuals were named in the lawsuit as was Komoroski, WCIV reported.

A grand jury indicted Komoroski last month on four charges: felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide, WCSC reported.