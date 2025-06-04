Singer Jessie J announces breast cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Jessie J attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. The singer recently announced that she has early breast cancer. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jessie J announced that she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The singer posted to Instagram a video that said she was debating sharing her health issues.

“I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough – I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard," Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, CNN reported.

She said that before the release of her song “No Secrets,” doctors told her she had early breast cancer and that she had been in and out of tests over the past few months.

Jessie J said, “I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery,” but promises to come back with more music after the pause.

The “Price Tag” singer will perform at Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 15, CNN and the BBC reported.

This is not the first health challenge she has shared with her fans.

She had a heart condition as a child, a stroke as a teen and was briefly deaf in 2020 because of Meniere’s disease, the BBC reported.

She has also been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD, making that announcement in 2024, Us Weekly reported.

In 2021, she had suffered a pregnancy loss, CNN reported. But she and her partner Chanan Colman now share a 2-year-old son.

