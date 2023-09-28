Smooth criminal: Man sings on porch before breaking into Atlanta home, police say

Pilferer on the porch: A surveillance camera caught a man singing on the porch of an Atlanta home before he allegedly broke into the residence. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — A man who allegedly robbed an Atlanta residence was breakin’ the law, but he sang on the victim’s porch before committing the crime, police said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department, the man, who has not been identified, was observed on the porch of a residence in the area of Seaborn Road NW in Atlanta at about 5:32 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The homeowner told police that the man had stolen several items but did not elaborate, WSB-TV reported.

In the video, the man can be heard singing and knocking at the front door.

The victim provided front door camera video that showed the man walking back and forth on the porch while singing, police said.

The homeowner claimed that the man broke into the home and had never seen him before in the neighborhood.

Atlanta police are asking for help in identifying the man they said was caught stealing. They are intent on getting the man to sing verses from “Jailhouse Rock” from a cell.

Persons with information can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

An award of $2,000 is being offered to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect, police said.