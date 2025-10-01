‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winner Joshua Allen dies

FILE PHOTO: Joshua Allen, season four winner of "So You Think You Can Dance," attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. His family said he died on Sept. 30 at the age of 36. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)

The winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” season four has died.

Joshua Allen was 36 years old.

His family said that he died on Sept. 30 but did not share how he passed away, TMZ reported.

They asked for “privacy and prayers.”

Allen told Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t have training as a child, but would “try to take classes” during summer breaks. When he made the cut for SYTYCD, he took classes to build on what he knew.

"I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and, you know, expand my horizons in the art of dance. I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything," he told the publication after he won.

Allen went on to explain, “I really wasn’t that technically trained. I would just try to take classes in the summer, and when it was school time I would take class, run track, play football. I would always just train in the summer. So it was never hard training."

Allen beat Stephen “tWtich” Boss in the dance competition. Boss took his own life at the age of 40 in December 2022, US Weekly reported.

He made his last Instagram post back in July, sharing a photo of himself with Malcolm-Jamal Warner after the actor died in Costa Rica, People magazine reported.

In addition to winning “SYTYCD,” he was featured in “Step Up 3D” and the remake of “Footloose,” and appeared in “American Horror Story,” according to his IMDB profile.

