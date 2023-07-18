Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce plans to divorce

Actors Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced that they will be divorcing after seven years of marriage, according to a statement from the couple.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in the statement provided to Page Six.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara, 51, who played Gloria Pritchett in “Modern Family,” and Manganiello, who has starred in such films as “Spiderman” and as the werewolf Alcide Herveaux in five seasons of the HBO series ”True Blood,” married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

Manganiello, 46, told People in an interview in 2020 that he felt that he made the right call when deciding to marry Vergara.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said of their relationship ahead of their five-year anniversary.

“And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Manganiello met Vergara through her “Modern Family” costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, according to People. He proposed in December of that year and the couple married in November 2015.

