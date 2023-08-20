Spain wins first Women’s World Cup title; beats England 1-0

Spain wins World Cup: Olga Carmona of Spain controls the ball against Lauren Hemp of England during the FIFA Women's World Cup Final. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SYDNEY — Spain claimed its first Women’s World Cup title Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Spain beat England 1-0 Sunday morning, according to The Associated Press. It is the third time that Spain has made a World Cup appearance; England was attempting to win a World Cup title for the first time since 1966, when the men’s team was victorious.

The winning goal was scored by Olga Carmona in the 29th minute, the AP reported. She became the second player in the history of the Women’s World Cup to score in both the semifinals and the final.

Spain had a rough year last year after 15 players quit the national team, according to the AP. This year, Spain was more aggressive in the final and continued to be throughout the entire game.

The loss for England was the first this tournament for coach Sarina Wiegman, the AP reported. She was hired at the end of 2021 and became the team’s first non-British manager. It is also her second loss consecutively in the finale. Wiegman is also the first coach in the history of the World Cup to have two teams in the final. Before England, she was the coach for the Netherlands in 2019.

Spain like Germany is one of two nations in the history of soccer to win both a women’s and a men’s World Cup, CNN reported.

