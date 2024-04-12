Student injured in shooting at Dallas high school

Police Authorities in Dallas are investigating a shooting that injured a student at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

DALLAS — A high school student was injured Friday in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to multiple reports.

In a statement posted on social media, officials with the Dallas Independent School District said that “students and team members are safe.”

“Police are on site to ensure our school remains secure,” they said in the post, which was published around 11:15 a.m. CDT. Officials asked people to stay away from the campus.

Parents will receive a letter with more details later.

Again, everyone is safe, and we appreciate your support of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) April 12, 2024

School district police told KXAS-TV that the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m.

The injured student was taken to a hospital, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said, according to The Dallas Morning News. Their condition was not immediately known, although sources told WFAA that they were expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported, and a person has since been taken into custody, KXAS reported. Police did not immediately identify the person or give their age. An unidentified source told WFAA that the suspect is another student who is believed to have known the victim.

It remained unclear Friday afternoon what led to the violence or how the gun got onto campus. A parent told KDFW-TV that the school has metal detectors and other protections aimed at keeping weapons out.

Authorities continue to investigate.

