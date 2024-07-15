Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dies

Jacoby Jones NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens returns the opening kick-off for the second half 108-yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens won 34-31. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL veteran Jacoby Jones has died at the age of 40.

No cause of death has been announced, CNN reported.

A statement from the NFL Players Association said that Jones’ family said he died “peacefully” at his New Orleans home, ESPN reported.

“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time,” the NFLPA said.

Several of Jones’ teams posted on social media or made statements about his death.

The Ravens, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII, wrote, “We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. pic.twitter.com/LdQ7dXFzaT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2024

Teammate Ray Lewis wrote, “They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Raven for Life. Love ya JJ.”

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

The Houston Texans wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Ny4UBLMwdb — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 14, 2024

Texans teammate JJ Watt wrote, “Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I”ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P. Jacoby Jones.”

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face.



Gone far, far too soon.



R.I.P Jacoby Jones.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

The NFL wrote, “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/iP6taRGpho — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2024

In addition to playing with the Ravens and Texans, Jones was also a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers teams over his nine-year career, CNN reported.

His biggest play was during the AFC Divisional Round in the 2021 postseason when he caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the late 4th quarter, making the game go into overtime. The Ravens would eke out a win against the Denver Broncos 38-35. The play earned the name “Mile High Miracle.”

Jones also broke a record in Super Bowl XLVII where he ran a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the longest play in Super Bowl history. The Ravens went on to win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. He is the only player to have a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same Super Bowl, according to CNN.

Jones was also a first-team All-Pro in 2012 and made his only Pro Bowl that year, ESPN reported.

He signed a one-day contract in 2017 to be able to retire with the Ravens.

Jones also remained connected to the Baltimore area and was an assistant coach at a local high school and Morgan State University.

He had been hired as offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion team that will start playing next year, ESPN reported.

Jacoby said in a Renegades news release in February, “I appreciate the opportunity and the trust in me (from the owners),” Jones said. “Beaumont, I’m coming to show a whole different kind of fun in football. We want the fans to have fun and I am going to make sure I do everything I can as offensive coordinator.”

