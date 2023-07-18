Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs outlast Eagles 38-35

GLENDALE, Ariz. — No lead is ever safe against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point halftime deficit on Sunday, leading Kansas City to a 38-35 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds to play clinched a wild shootout between the top-scoring offenses in the NFL.

Mahomes was named the game’s MVP after completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdown passes.

The victory gave Chiefs coach Andy Reid his second Super Bowl victory and made him the 14th coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

Mahomes, shaking off an ankle injury near the end of the first half, led Kansas City on three second-half touchdown drives and set up Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Butker also had a game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ heroics overshadowed the efforts of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who rushed for a Super Bowl-tying three touchdowns and threw for another. Hurts completed 27 of 38 passes for 302 yards.

Mahomes engineered a 12-play, 66-yard winning drive to end the Eagles’ hopes. Kansas City scored on all four of its possessions in the second half to win its second Super Bowl title in four years.

The game lived up to its pregame hype as a shootout between two of the NFL’s brightest stars at quarterback. It also marked the first time that the Super Bowl featured two Black starting quarterbacks, with Mahomes leading the Chiefs into the NFL’s marquee for the third time in four years. Meanwhile, third-year quarterback Hurts was the second part of the equation, leading the Eagles to their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and their first since Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles, trailing for the first time in the game, rallied in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run from Hurts after completing a 45-yard pass to DeVonta Smith. Hurts, who set a record for a quarterback with his third rushing touchdown, then ran for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 with 5:14 left in regulation.

After Philadelphia was forced to punt for only the second time in the game, Kadarius Toney’s Super Bowl-65 punt return to the 5-yard line led put the Chiefs in scoring position again. Skyy Moore’s 4-yard touchdown catch from Mahomes with 9:22 left in the game lifted Kansas City to a 35-27 lead.

Toney’s punt return broke the 61-yard return by Jordan Norwood of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

Mahomes threw a 5-yard touchdown to a wide-open Toney with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter. Butker’s extra point gave the Chiefs a 28-27 advantage, their first lead of the game.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 27-21 when Jake Elliott kicked his second field goal of the game, a 33-yarder with 1:45 left in the third quarter. The drive took 17 plays and chewed another 7:45 off the clock as the Eagles continued their strategy of keeping Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field.

The 17 plays tied a Super Bowl record, but the Eagles still led by only six points.

Mahomes, shaking off an ankle injury, opened the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard run with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles took a 10-point lead at the half on Jake Elliott’s 35-yard field goal as time expired. The Eagles led 24-14. Hurts finished the half with 17 of 22 completions for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Mahomes came up limping after being tripped by T.J. Edwards during a 9-yard run late in the half. Mahomes had been nursing an injured right ankle since the AFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia regained the lead with 2:20 before halftime when Hurts scored his second touchdown of the game on a quarterback draw. The drive was aided by Hurts converting a 4th-and-5 play from the Chiefs 44 with a 28-yard run. A penalty on a second fourth-down play in the red zone set up Hurts’ 4-yard scoring run to make it 21-14.

While the game promised to be a shootout, Kansas City’s defense tied the game midway through the second quarter. Hurts fumbled when he was hit near midfield and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the loose ball, rumbling 36 yards for a touchdown with 9:39 before halftime.

Philadelphia opened the second quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to A.J. Brown as the Eagles took a 14-7 lead eight seconds into the period.

The Eagles struck first, moving 75 yards in 10 plays. Kenneth Gainwell came close to scoring but fell half a yard short. On the next play, quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard run with 10:09 left in the first quarter. Hurts became the first University of Alabama alum in Super Bowl history to rush for a touchdown.

Kansas City came right back, with Mahomes finding Travis Kelce for an 18-yard scoring pass to cap a six-play, 75-yard drive.

The Chiefs missed a chance to go ahead when Butker clanked a 42-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with 2:28 left in the period.

