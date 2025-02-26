Suspect arrested after incendiary devices discovered at Tesla dealership

The suspect is accused of vandalizing and using incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership.
Arrested: Lucy Grace Nelson, whose aliases include Justin Thomas Nelson, was arrested late Monday, (Larimer County Sheriff's Office)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police arrested a person wanted in connection with vandalism and incendiary device incidents at a Tesla dealership in Northern Colorado, authorities said.

Read more trending news

The Loveland Police Department said in a news release that Lucy Grace Nelson, 42, was arrested shortly before midnight on Monday. Nelson’s alias includes the name of Justin Thomas Nelson, KDVR reported.

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is facing three charges, police said: Explosives or incendiary devices used during a felony, criminal mischief-business, and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony.

An investigation began on Jan. 29 after a Tesla dealership in Loveland was vandalized and incendiary devices were found at the scene, KCNC reported.

Investigators said similar incidents occurred on Feb. 2 and also a few days according to the television station. Photos and video taken at the site showed several Cybertrucks and other Teslas defaced with red spray paint across the vehicles’ windshields. Police also found broken glass in the lot of the dealership.

Nelson appeared in court on Tuesday, and bond was set at $100,000, according to Larimer County online booking records. Nelson’s next appearance in court is March 7, KCNC reported.


Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!