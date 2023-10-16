Suzanne Somers: Tributes pour in after news of ‘Three’s Company’ star’s death

Suzanne Somers: Tributes poured in after the actress' death was announced on Sunday. ( Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Tributes poured in from Suzanne Somers’ friends and fans after the “Three’s Company” star died Sunday.

Somers, 76, best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” also created a lucrative empire pitching fitness and health products. She died after battling breast cancer for 23 years, her publicist said. She died a day before her 77th birthday.

“Sad so sad,” Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn commented on Instagram.

Actress Morgan Fairchild tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Somers was “supportive” when she experienced a health crisis due to black mold.

“When we ran into each other, she would lean over & whisper, ‘We’re survivors!’” Fairchild wrote.

Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ Star, Dies at 76 https://t.co/qiTHyk6kVE via @variety So saddened to hear this. She was a friend & supportive when I was diagnosed with black mold. When we ran into each other, she would lean over & whisper, "We're survivors!" — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 15, 2023

Journalist Megyn Kelly said she met Somers once, People reported. Kelly tweeted that Somers “beamed kindness and beauty and love.”

Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers. https://t.co/DRvBFvIAkg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

American chef Sandra Lee, wrote on Instagram that Somers was “kind and generous, fun and funny.”

Lee added that Somers told her “just a few weeks ago” that she “was giving me advice on doctors and longevity.”

Comedian Adam Carolla said he was “devastated” to hear about Somers’ death.

On X he called her “a true icon and overall amazing human being.”

“You will be greatly missed, my friend,” Carolla tweeted.

Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Hls9eMQObt — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 15, 2023

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts referenced Somers’ long battle against breast cancer, People reported.

“How sad to hear that actress and uber businesswoman Suzanne Somers has died,” Roberts tweeted. “She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her ‘Chrissy’ in the hit show Three’s Company.”

How sad to hear that actress and Uber businesswoman, Suzanne Somers, has died. She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her “Chrissy” in the hit show Three’s Company. pic.twitter.com/3enR0EaXTu — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) October 15, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner mourned the loss of Somers, who was her co-host on “Battle of the Network Stars,” Us magazine reported.

“We lost a true American Icon today,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “@suzannesomers you will be missed. It was always a pleasure and a riot working with you over the years! Here we are way back in the 70′s at Pepperdine with Howard (Cosell)! Rest in Peace.”

Actress Viola Davis posted a video tribute to her Instagram account, writing: “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well.”

Monica Crowley, the former United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, called Somers’ death “devastating.”

“A true superstar who was brilliant, kind, generous, funny & lovely in every way, Crowley tweeted. “She also loved her country with her whole heart. She was truly beautiful inside & out.”

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend Suzanne Somers: a true superstar who was brilliant, kind, generous, funny & lovely in every way.



She also loved her country with her whole heart.



She was truly beautiful inside & out.



Rest In Peace, my sweet friend 💔 pic.twitter.com/WLMAoowxXv — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 15, 2023

Radio host Tammy Bruce tweeted that Somers’ death was “horrible news.”

“Loved by so many, loved the country & so honest about her conservative politics, a great friend to so many,” Bruce wrote. “RIP.”

Horrible news. Loved by so many, loved the country & so honest about her conservative politics, a great friend to so many. RIP. https://t.co/6JgdU6KqlR — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 15, 2023

Publicist Danny Deraney tweeted that Somers was a “brilliant comic actor,” who was also one of the first “to speak up for equal pay.”

Suzanne Somers was a brilliant comic actor, who also was one of the first to speak up for equal pay.



One of my first jobs in PR was to work with her on her book.



We talked and talked about Threes Company which is like a dream to me.



This scene, always. pic.twitter.com/5qSpk2W44b — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 15, 2023

Joe Cooper also recalled Somers’ fight for equal pay, tweeting that “many people don’t know what sacrifices” she made.

Many people don't know what sacrifices Suzanne Somers made for equal pay.



By 1980, she had already won a People's Choice Award for "favorite female performer," and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on Three's Company.



But her male counterparts made more money – a… pic.twitter.com/iwzY4ZbqQc — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 15, 2023

