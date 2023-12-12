Taylor Swift donates $1M to help Tennessee cities affected by tornadoes

Big donation: Taylor Swift donated $1 million to a foundation in Tennessee to help residents after damaging hurricanes. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has reached out to her Tennessee neighbors, donating $1 million to help cities and residents after several tornadoes swept through the state late Saturday.

Swift, who just ended her wildly successful Eras Tour and was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Dec. 6, has ties to Nashville, where she still lives and has an office, USA Today reported.

She made the donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to the newspaper.

Hal Cato, CEO of the foundation, confirmed Swift’s contribution to USA Today. According to its website, the foundation operates a fund that supports nonprofits providing vital services in all phases of a disaster: immediate relief, short-term recovery, and long-term recovery.

The storms roared through several counties in Tennessee, leaving at least six people dead, including two children. According to WZTV, 13 tornadoes touched down in the state on Saturday.

CNN reported that more than 50 people were injured, and that buildings were structurally damaged. The area also has been hampered by power outages.

It is not the first time that Swift has helped people in Tennessee. In early March 2020, she donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after tornadoes killed 24 people in parts of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, NBC News reported.

During her Eras Tour this year, Swift has made donations to food banks at every U.S. tour stop, USA Today reported.

As a teenager, Swift attended Hendersonville High School in Sumner County, USA Today reported. That was one of the areas, including Davidson and Montgomery counties, that were hit hard by Saturday’s tornadoes, USA Today reported.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, the tornado that devastated Clarksville in Montgomery County traversed an 11-mile path with winds that reached 150 mph.

