Teacher accused of duct taping student’s mouth shut

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A West Virginia teacher is facing charges after she was accused of taping a student’s mouth shut with duct tape.

Cassandra Diann Sisler has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury, WCHS reported.

A student said his teacher “put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear...in the middle of class,” the criminal complaint stated, according to the television station.

The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 3, WBOY reported.

When the student removed the tape, he said his lips were sore.

WDTV reported that the student said his wrists were wrapped in duct tape. That alleged incident also included tape over the child’s mouth and happened on Oct. 4, WBOY reported.

The child said that Sisler “got stronger tape” and wrapped it around his head, covering his mouth, and on his shoulders, state troopers said, according to WBOY.

The Preston County superintendent said he is aware of the accusations and contacted the authorities, but would not say what Sisler’s status is, including if she was still a teacher there, WDTV reported.