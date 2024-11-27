Thanksgiving Day: Which restaurants are open?

If things go awry with the Thanksgiving Day cooking, or you just give up and don’t want to bother, there are several options where you can get something for dinner on Thursday.
Here are options - some with turkey, some without - where you can get a bite to eat that you don’t have to cook. As always, you’ll want to check your local locations to see if they’re participating.
Open:
- Applebee’s (Parade)
- Bahama Breeze (Parade)
- Bob Evans (Parade)
- Boston Market (Parade)
- Bravo Italian Kitchen (Parade)
- Brio Italian Grill (Parade)
- Buca di Beppo (Parade)
- Buffalo Wild Wings (Parade)
- Burger King (USA Today)
- The Capital Grille (Fox Business)
- Chart House (Parade)
- Country Buffet (Parade)
- Cracker Barrel (USA Today)
- Del Frisco’s Grille (Parade)
- Denny’s (USA Today)
- Dunkin’ (USA Today)
- Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (Parade)
- Fogo de Chão (Parade)
- Golden Corral (Fox Business)
- Hard Rock Cafe (Parade)
- Hooters (USA Today)
- IHOP (USA Today)
- Johnny Carino’s (Parade)
- Kona Grill (Parade)
- Maggiano’s Little Italy (Parade)
- Marie Calendar’s Restaurant and Bakery (Parade)
- McCormick & Schmick’s (Parade)
- McDonald’s (USA Today)
- Medieval Times (Parade)
- Mimi’s Cafe (Parade)
- Morton’s Steakhouse (Parade)
- Old Country Buffet (Parade)
- The Palm Restaurant (Parade)
- Perry’s Steakhouse Grill (Parade)
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill (Parade)
- Ruby Tuesday (Fox Business)
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (Parade)
- Ryan’s (Parade)
- Sizzler (Parade)
- Smith & Wollensky (Parade)
- Starbucks (USA Today)
- STK Steakhouse (Parade)
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Parade)
- Taco Bell (USA Today)
- T.G.I. Friday’s (Parade)
- Tony Roma’s (Parade)
- Wendy’s (USA Today)
- Whataburger (USA Today)
Sadly, these are not an option if the turkey is burned to a crisp.
Closed:
- Bonefish Grill (USA Today)
- Carl’s Jr. (USA Today)
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill (USA Today)
- Chick-fil-A (USA Today)
- Chili’s (USA Today)
- First Watch (USA Today)
- KFC, most are closed (USA Today)
- Hardee’s (USA Today)
- Olive Garden (USA Today)
- Outback Steakhouse (USA Today)
- Red Lobster (USA Today)
- Texas Roadhouse (USA Today)
