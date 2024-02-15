‘This Is Me… Now’: Jennifer Lopez announces first tour in 5 years

Jennifer Lopez PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the road this summer to celebrate her upcoming album, “This Is Me... Now.”

Lopez’s upcoming tour will be her first tour since her 2019 “It’s My Party” tour, according to Variety.

Live Nation announced the tour on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. The tour will be a follow-up to her ninth studio album.

Lopez will have shows in over 30 cities across the country starting on July 26 through Aug. 31, according to Rolling Stone. She is expected to make stops in Miami, Los Angeles and New York.

Tickets for Lopez’s tour will have a pre-sale for the J.Lo fan club that starts on Feb. 20 with a general ticket sale on Feb. 23, Rolling Stone reported. Supporting acts have not yet been announced.

Full list of tour dates, per OnTheJLo.com:

June 26 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

June 28 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

July 02 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 03 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

July 05 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

July 06 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

July 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

July 13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

July 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

July 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

July 19 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

July 20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

July 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 26 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

July 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

July 31 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug. 07 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Aug. 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug. 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Aug. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Aug. 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Aug. 30 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

The album and accompanying film will both be released on Feb. 16 with “This Is Me...Now: The Film” coming to Prime Video. Her first single, “Can’t Get Enough” was released on Jan. 10.

The film premiered Tuesday in Los Angeles and she thanked her husband, Ben Affleck, for influencing her new work, according to People Magazine.

“And then there is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I’m doing this right now,” she said.

Lopez called “This Is Me...Now” an album of “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals,” CNN reported.

“This Is Me...Now” is the first studio album Lopez has released since 2014′s “A.K.A.,” People Magazine reported.

More information on the tour can be found on OnTheJLo.com.

