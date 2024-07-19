Ticketmaster, Live Nation offer 4 for $80 ticket deal

In this photo illustration, the Ticketmaster logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and Live Nation Entertainment in the background

4 for $80 FILE PHOTO: LiveNation and Ticketmaster are offering four tickets for $80 for select shows this summer. (rafapress/Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If a night out at a concert describes your perfect summer, but high prices have kept you from enjoying live performances, Live Nation and Ticketmaster are offering a deal.

The ticket companies have introduced a four-for-$80 deal which will get four tickets for select shows for $80 fees included. It’s called “Summer’s Live.”

The deal is only live until the end of the month.

You can visit LiveNation.com/SummersLive for the list of events in an area, select four tickets and then look for a “Summer 4 Pack Offer” ticket type. Click unlock then enter a code you should have received in an email to unlock the deal. Then add the tickets to the cart. If you didn’t get an email, you can register for a Live Nation account for future promotions.

The shows are not limited to music. There are also comedians and Disney shows on the list, depending on the area.


