Tim Foley, Hubert Ginn, members of Miami Dolphins’ unbeaten 1972 team, have died

Tim Foley and Hubert Ginn, two members of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 squad, have died. Foley was 75 and Ginn was 76.

Both players were members of coach Don Shula’s first draft class in 1970, the Miami Herald reported. Foley was a third-round pick at cornerback, while Ginn, a running back, was a ninth-round pick, according to the newspaper.

Foley died last weekend after a long illness, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Ginn, a native of Savannah, Georgia, died on Sept. 21, according to WJCL-TV.

We are saddened by the recent passing of Hubert Ginn and Tim Foley, two members of the 1972 undefeated team.



Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qtK8ZtX0Nw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 27, 2023

They are the 19th and 20th players from that 1972 team who have died, the Herald reported.

Foley, a cornerback, played all of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He was the first cornerback to be named to the Pro Bowl, as he was selected in 1979, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Tim was a great teammate and a solid person,’’ former teammate Dick Anderson told the newspaper.

Foley had 22 career interceptions, including four with the Miami squad that went 17-0 in 1972, the Herald reported. He picked off two more passes in 1973 when the Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champions.

Foley later served as a college football analyst for 15 years with TBS, the Herald reported.

Ginn had 27 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown as a backup running back during the 1972 season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He also returned kicks for the Dolphins.

He was traded to the Baltimore Colts three games into the 1973 season but returned to Miami in 1974.

Ginn, who played collegiately at Florida A&M University, spent the final three seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders, winning a Super Bowl title during the 1976 season, the Herald reported.

He had been retired and living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the newspaper.

