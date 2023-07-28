Travis Scott releases first album ‘Utopia’ since Astroworld festival tragedy

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Travis Scott released his latest album “Utopia” on Friday which features multiple artists on it including Beyoncé, Drake, and many others.

Scott’s album has 19 tracks on it, according to The Associated Press. It’s his first album in about five years.

Scott’s “Utopia” album is the “highly-anticipated follow-up” to “Astroworld” which was released in 2018, Rolling Stone reported.

Scott’s album features appearances from Beyoncé, SZA, James Black, Drake, the Weeknd, Bon Iver, and more, according to Rolling Stone.

The album was previously going to be celebrated with a live-streamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt but it was canceled due to “complex production issues,” Live Nation said in a statement obtained by the AP. But he did host a one-night-only release of his film, “Circus Maximus” at select movie theaters Thursday evening.

“Utopia” is his first album that has been released since the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld music festival where 10 people died, the AP reported.

The festival took place in Houston and 10 people were killed in a crowd crush, according to CNN. Hundreds were left injured.

Earlier this year, a grand jury declined to file charges related to the tragedy at Astroworld against Scott, according to the AP.

