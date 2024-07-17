Trump assassination attempt: Homeland Security investigates Secret Service

The Homeland Security inspector general has opened an investigation into the Secret Service into the handling of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was wounded in the shooting in Butler County, Pennsylvania on Saturday. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured, The Washington Post reported.

The inspector general’s website was updated Wednesday morning with the notice that the investigation is to “Evaluate the United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event,” the newspaper reported.

No date was provided when the investigation was started, The Associated Press reported. It is among a list of cases that the office is looking into.

President Joe Biden called for an independent review of what led up to the shooting of Trump by Thomas Crooks, 20, who was able to get within 135 meters of the former president with an AR-style gun, despite warnings from rally attendees.

Check back for more on this developing story.





