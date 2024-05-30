Trump hush money trial: Jury reaches verdict

Hush money trial FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Court at the end of the day of his hush money trial on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Jury deliberations are under way in the hush money trial of the former president. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The jury has reached a verdict in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

The jury has asked for 30 minutes extra to fill out verdict forms, according to The New York Times.

The former president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records after prosecutors said he tried to hide reimbursements made to his fixer and former attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election. Each charge was a felony.

Daniels claimed she and the former president had an affair.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The jury got the case on Wednesday morning after more than a month of testimony and hours of closing arguments.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche, in his final statement, said the prosecutors did not meet the burden of proof, questioned the credibility of Cohen’s testimony and denied that marking the reimbursements as legal fees was nefarious.

“There is no other way to categorize an invoice from a lawyer,” Blanche said, according to The Washington Post.

Blanche called Cohen “literally the greatest liar of all time,” CNN reported. Cohen admitted that he had stolen money from the Trump organization.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass admitted that Cohen had lied to Trump, adding that Trump’s attorneys were using the former fixer’s lies to undermine him, The New York Times reported.

“We didn’t choose Michael Cohen to be our witness. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store,” Steinglass said, according to the Post. “The defendant chose Michael Cohen to be his fixer because he was willing to cheat and lie on his behalf.”

The prosecutor said the case was centered on “a conspiracy and a cover-up,” the Times reported.

“The name of the game was concealment, and all roads lead inescapably to the man that benefited the most, the defendant, former President Donald J. Trump,” he said, CNN reported.

Trump faces up to four years in prison on each count against him. He could also be sentenced to probation, according to the Times.





© 2024 Cox Media Group