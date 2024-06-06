Trump’s running mate: Campaign has sent vetting material to at least four prospects

Is Burgum on Trump's VP list? FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: North Dakota Governor Douglas James Burgum addresses the media outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on May 14, 2024 in New York City. Some sources say Burgum is on the short list for Trump running mates. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has requested information from a group of men who may be among those from which the former president chooses his 2024 running mate.

About six weeks prior to the Republican National Convention, the campaign has asked for vetting paperwork from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida, and J.D. Vance, Ohio, sources told ABC News.

Trump campaign officials have also requested information from Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina, and Reps. Bryron Donalds, Florida, and Elise Stefanik, New York, and former Trump cabinet member Ben Carson, sources said.

According to ABC, it’s unclear how extensive the requests were.

As who the front-runner may be, Trump is not offering too many clues. Nor is his campaign.

“Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless the person is named Donald J. Trump,” said Brian Hughes, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign.

One source told NBC News that the search is heavily concentrated on four top prospects: Burgum, Rubio, Scott and Vance. Another source described a three-way competition involving Burgum, Rubio and Vance.

According to The Associated Press, various levels of paperwork have been exchanged with all the potential candidates.

Trump has not given a date when he expects to announce a running mate and has said he could wait until the Republican National Convention to unveil the person who will serve with him on the GOP ticket.





© 2024 Cox Media Group