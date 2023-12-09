Two men accused of shooting horse in face

Accused: Robert Kelley Jr. and Jacob Kelley are facing charges after a horse was shot in his face. (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two Virginia men are accused of shooting a horse in his face in October, authorities said.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Brady, 20, of Richmond, and Robert Kelley Jr., 18, of North Chesterfield, were arrested on Tuesday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

According to court records, both men were charged with animal cruelty, maiming of livestock, destruction of property, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, and maliciously shooting into an occupied building, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said an American Paint horse named Jake was found shot between his eye and jaw on Oct. 17, WRIC-TV reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was taken to the Blue Ridge Equine Clinic in Charlottesville, Virginia, for treatment.

“Jake underwent multiple surgeries to repair and reconstruct his sinus cavity and dental structure,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the course of their investigation, deputies determined that Brady and Kelley were connected to several shootings of mailboxes on Greenwood Road in Hanover County, according to WRIC.

Both men are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail, the Times-Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2024.