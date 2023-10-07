2 people injured as taxiing airplane, shuttle bus collide at airport in Chicago At least two people were injured when a shuttle bus and an airplane that was taxiing crashed Friday night at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (MarkRubens/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHICAGO — At least two people were injured when a shuttle bus and an airplane that was taxiing crashed Friday night at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Air Wisconsin Flight 6209 was taxiing in preparation for takeoff when the crash happened, according to CNN.

Air Wisconsin is a regional airline that flies for American Airlines operating as American Eagle, the airline website said, according to CNN.

According to WLS-TV, both the bus and the plane were filled with passengers at the time of the crash.

“The aircraft just about shifting from left to right, and everyone’s looking around, trying to understand what the heck happened,” Kevis Mitchell told the news outlet. “We had a jarring impact on the plane, and everyone was basically going from side to side. Shook everybody up pretty good.”

Two passengers on the shuttle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, WLS-TV.

There were no injuries reported on board the American Airlines plane, according to The Associated Press. However, six American Airlines employees were taken to the hospital to be evacuated.

The impact of the crash led to a deep tear in the front of the aircraft, WLS-TV reported.

The plane was taken out of service, the airline said, according to the AP. Passengers were provided with a replacement plane to Dayton, Ohio.