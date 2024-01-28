Ice hockey: File photo. USA Hockey mandates neck guards for all players under the age of 18 starting Aug. 1 (FotografieLink/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

USA Hockey on Sunday announced that it would be mandating neck guards for all players under the age of 18.

>> Read more trending news

The reason for the extra protection for hockey players is partially due to the death of Adam Johnson. The American died on Oct. 28, 2023, after he was hit in the neck by a skate blade during an Elite Ice Hockey League game in England, according to The Associated Press.

Since Johnson’s death, the International Ice Hockey Federation mandated neck guards for all players at all levels, the AP reported.

The new rule for USA Hockey will go into effect on Aug. 1, the league said.

“Safety is always at the forefront of our conversations and the action of our Congress today reflected that,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “We appreciate the significant work done by our Safety and Protective Equipment Committee, led by Dr. Mike Stuart, and the many others who were instrumental in the overall evaluation process.”

“I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut-resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game.”

USA Hockey said it is also recommended that adult players during neck laceration protection as well but it is not mandated.

The National Hockey League does not have a neck guard mandate for players, the AP reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group