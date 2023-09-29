Video of Britney Spears dancing with knives sparks welfare check by authorities

Britney Spears dances with knives FILE PHOTO: BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A video of Britney Spears dancing with knives led law enforcement authorities to perform a wellness check, according to a person described as a “source close to the singer.”

Spears, 41, is “fine,” the source told NBC News, adding: “This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do.”

The video showed Spears in what looks like a home, wearing a bathing suit bottom and cropped white top dancing with a pair of knives.

Spears posted the video on Instagram on Monday. She wrote in the caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.” Spears added that fans shouldn’t worry and that they weren’t real knives.

Shakira arrives at MTV awards FILE PHOTO: NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Shakira attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/Getty Images for MTV)

She posted again later saying she was simply copying the singer Shakira, who danced with knives at her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.