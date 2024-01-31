Walmart to remodel 650 stores over next year; plans to add 150 stores over next 5 years

File: Walmart Walmart to remodel 650 stores in 2024; plans to add 150 stores over next 5 years (Wolterk/Getty Images)

Walmart over the next five years will be adding more than 150 stores across the country. The company is also planning to remodel hundreds of stores over the next year.

The company said Wednesday that over the next year, they will remodel 650 stores in 47 states as well as Puerto Rico. The new remodels will help create “tens of thousands of jobs.”

“These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue, which benefit their respective communities. And they’ll help us reach and serve even more customers,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. division said in a news release.

Walmart had more than 4,600 stores in the United States as of Oct. 2023, the New York Times reported. That number went down from more than 4,700 the year before.

Walmart has not opened a new store in the United States since the end of 2021, the Times reported.

Walmart said in a staff memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal that it will be opening 12 new stores in 2024 and will be turning a smaller location into a Walmart Supercenter.

“We plan to build new stores in a way that we have not done in many years,” said a Walmart spokeswoman told the newspaper.

The first new stores are expected to open sometime in the spring in Florida and Georgia, the Times reported.

“Our new and remodeled stores will reflect Walmart’s Store of the Future concept, featuring improved layouts, expanded product selections and innovative technology to help our associates better support our customers and make shopping more convenient and enjoyable. Customers love this concept in the places we’ve already rolled it out, and we’re excited to transition more and more of our fleet,” the company said.

