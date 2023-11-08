Wedding bells, dollar bills: Michigan man wins $1M in lottery game day after wedding

The big prize came a day after the winner's wedding.

Big winner: A Michigan man hit it big in a Diamonds & Pearls scratch-off game. (Michigan Lottery)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man will have no problem paying for his honeymoon.

According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, a 57-year-old man from Livingston County won $1 million in the state’s Diamond & Pearls instant scratch-off game. And he won the big prize the day after his wedding.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the northern Michigan city of Prudenville, lottery officials said.

He bought the ticket and gave it to his bride to scratch off.

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” the man said in a statement. “When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won.

“It was an exciting couple of days for us!”

The man decided to receive his prize in a lump sum of approximately $693,000 before taxes, lottery officials said. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

And perhaps take a nice honeymoon.

