Wendy’s to give way Thin Mints Frosty, fries for upcoming holidays

Wendy’s New Thin Mints Frosty is the Perfect Pairing for Girl Scout Cookie Season Beginning Feb. 21

The deals are subject to participation. — Wendy’s is giving its customers something to celebrate for two upcoming holidays.

For National Girl Scout Day, the fast food chain will be giving away free Thin Mints Frosty desserts,

The Thin Mint-flavored treat was introduced at the start of the Girl Scout Cookies selling season as part of a partnership with the organization, the company said last month.

The Frosty comes with either chocolate or vanilla ice cream which is then swirled and topped with a minty cookie crumble sauce.

The sweet treat gets even sweeter. To celebrate National Girl Scout Day on March 12, you can get a free small Thin Mint Frosty with purchase, People reported. You will need to download the app or visit the company’s website to get the offer.

And what goes better with a Frosty? How about fries? Now through March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, Wendy’s is giving away free fries with a $5 purchase and drink. Again, you’ll need the app to claim the offer.

As always, the deals are subject to a location’s participation, USA Today reported.

